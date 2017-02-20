Air hostess molested by bikers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 20: An air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted by a biker in HRBR Layout of Bengaluru on February 12, police said.
The air hostess, a resident of the same place, and her friend were walking home after dinner at a nearby hotel when a motorcyclist accosted them in third block of the locality around 10pm.
The biker, wearing a full-face helmet, tore up the top of the air hostess and sexually assaulted her. When she raised an alarm, the biker sped away.
The air hostess, who sustained injuries, lodged a complaint two days later. Police have registered an FIR under Section 354 (outraging modesty) of IPC and are investigating.

