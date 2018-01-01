Washington DC, Feb 3: So finally the much discussed controversial ‘memo’ is out. The memo was approved for release by the White House sidelining the the strong objections raised by the
New York, Mar 01: The deadly shooting of an Indian engineer and wounding of his co-worker last Wednesday at a bar in Kansas is being investigated as a hate crime,
New York, Jan 30: Twitter became the latest tech giant after Yahoo, Cloudflare and Google to release national security letters (NSLs) from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI
New York, Nov 23: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has closed its investigation into Hollywood star Brad Pitts actions while on an international flight with his children. According to a
New Delhi/New York, Nov 7 : The FBI has said that there is no case against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton regarding the new batch of emails linked to her private
Washington, Oct 29: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she is “confident” a new FBI probe linked to her emails will not change its original finding that she should not
Washington, Oct 29: Stunned by the FBI’s decision to re-open its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, her campaign has raised serious doubt over the agency’s move just 11 days
Washington, October 29: Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump celebrated the FBI’s decision to re-open its investigation into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server, saying “perhaps
Washington, October 29: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on the FBI Friday to release “the full and complete facts” about its review of emails related to her personal server,
Los Angeles, October 27: Actress Angelina Jolie was questioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for four hours over her estranged husband and actor Brad Pitt’s private plane incident.
Washington, September 3: Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton repeatedly told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the July interview that she couldn’t recall key details and events related to classified
New York August 24The FBI is investigating whether Russian hackers have carried out a series of cyber attacks on the New York Times, officials have told US media.This article is
Washington, August 18: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has received his first classified intelligence briefing which he said he is unlikely to “use” if he is elected in November’s general election. According to
Washington August 2:A longtime FBI employee ,46 year old,Kun Shan Chun,with top-secret clearances, pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of China and providing officials in that country with sensitive
Washington July 6 :FBI Director James Comey said Tuesday that his agency will not recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server as secretary
Los Angeles, June 13 : Santa Monica police arrested a man armed with a gun and seized a car with explosives here on Sunday morning hours before a gay pride parade