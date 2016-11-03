Iraqi troops inside Islamic State-held Mosul for first time since 2014

Mosul, Nov 03: Iraqi forces have entered Islamic State-held Mosul for the first time in more than two years, the Iraqi defense ministry said, in an operation to free the key city from the militant group’s control.

Iraqi Ministry of Defense spokesman Brig General Tahsin Ibrahim told CNN that units of the 9th Armored Division had entered the city, adding that troops had stormed the neighbourhood of al Intisar in the east.

Penetrating the eastern border on Thursday has been the most significant breakthrough in the offensive, launched more than two weeks ago. Officials have warned that entering Mosul will likely trigger the fiercest fighting seen yet, and that the battle is expected to be fought “street to street,” or even “house to house.”