FBI decision to re-open investigation : Hillary Clinton campaign doubts the motive, seeks more info

Washington, Oct 29: Stunned by the FBI’s decision to re-open its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, her campaign has raised serious doubt over the agency’s move just 11 days before the US presidential elections and sought more information about the probe.

‘It is extraordinary that we would see something like this just 11 days out from a presidential election. The Director owes it to the American people to immediately provide the full details of what he is now examining. We are confident this will not produce any conclusions different from the one the FBI reached in July,’ Clinton Campaign chairman John Podesta said in a strongly worded statement.

The Clinton campaign was taken aback when it learned from the US media that FBI Director James Comey had written a letter to top Congressional leaders informing that it has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to its investigation in to the use of private server and personal emails by Clinton, when she was the secretary of state from 2009 to 2012.

Neither the State Department or the White House knew about the FBI’s latest move until the letter was leaked to the media by a Republican leader in the United States Congress.