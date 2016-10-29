Democratic presidential candidate Hillary calls on FBI to release complete facts regarding her emails 

Washington, October 29: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on the FBI Friday to release “the full and complete facts” about its review of emails related to her personal server, media reports said.

“Voting is underway, so the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately,” CNN quoted Clinton as saying at a news conference in Iowa.

“It is imperative that the bureau explain this issue in question, whatever it is, without any delay,” she added.

These are her first public comments since FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers earlier on Friday that the bureau is reviewing new emails tied to her personal server.

The newly discovered emails are part of an investigation into Anthony Weiner.

Wiener, a former New York Democratic congressman, recently separated from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin after he had exchanged sexually explicit text messages with an underage girl.

The FBI is investigating to see if any of the new emails will have an impact on the recently closed investigation into Clinton’s server.

The Democratic presidential candidate however said she was “confident” that the emails “will not change the conclusion reached in July”.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, Trump said at a rally, “Hillary Clinton’s corruption is on a scale we’ve never seen before. We must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office.”

In July, a year-long investigation by the FBI in its email probe, ended with no criminal charges against Clinton and the Justice Department closed the investigation.