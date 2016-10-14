Intex launches Aqua S2 with fingerprint sensor priced at INR 4,490

NewDelhi,Oct14:Indian phone manufacturer Intex launched a new budget entry level smartphone in Indian market with a fingerprint sensor on board. The new Intex Aqua S2 is 5-inch display smartphone and priced at INR 4,490. The fingerprint scanner located at the back of the smartphone below the camera. Looking at the cost of the smartphone and fingerprint scanner, it is one of the affordable smartphone in the market. It is a premium feature, and surprisingly Intex added it with this budget smartphone which is excellent for customers.

Talking about the specifications of Intex Aqua S2, it comes with the dimension of 146.4×73.0×9.65mm and weighs 153.8 grams. It is available in three colors Champagne, White, and Grey. There is 5-inch display on top along with 480*854 pixel resolution. The pixel density is only 196ppi.

It runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 out of the box and comes with 32-bit quad-core Spreadtrum Chipset along with Mali-400MP GPU. There is 1GB RAM on board along with 8GB internal storage which can further expand up to 32GB. There is a 5-megapixel with LED flash along with the 5-megapixel front camera for a selfie. Thr rear camera can record videos up to 30fps.

It is a dual SIM smartphone and comes with Micro+Nano SIM card slots. But it does not support 4G. It powered by a 2450mAh battery. The company claims that it can deliver up to 110 hours of standby time and talk time of 5 hours. It also comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS. The other sensors and features are G-Sensor, Emergencyrescue, and Smart Gesture. The smartphone also comes pre-installed with apps like Intex Service, Daily Hunt, Newspoint, Saavn, Opera Mini, LFTY, Matrabhasha.