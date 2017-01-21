Jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu tomorrow; CM O Panneerselvam to inaugurate in Madurai

Chennai, January 21: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur at 10 am tomorrow after Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao gave his assent to the ordinance in this regard.

Tamil Nadu State Ministers will inaugurate Jallikattu in their respective districts tomorrow at 11 am.

The Bill to replace todays ordinance on Jallikattu will be tabled in the state assembly on January 23 when the first session begins.

Earlier in the day, the Madurai district administration had said it is fully prepared to hold the bull-taming sport at Alanganallur, which is famous for conducting Jallikattu events.

District Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said everything is ready and they are waiting for the green signal from the government. — ANI