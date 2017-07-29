Judge of Dhalai in Agatala ,convicts three accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 each in default to jail custody for a period of six months for raping a minor

Agartala, Jul 29 :The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhalai convicted three accused today to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 each in default to jail custody for a period of six months for raping a minor two years ago.

The convicted were identified as Kumar Jamatia (21), Dhari Kr Jamatia (26) and Kuphila Jamatia (24) of remote Chandra Dayal Para under Raishyabari police station area in eastern border of Tripura.

Police charge-sheeted them in the complaint registered by one Sumanta Jamatia of Sarat Kumar Para that his 16 –yrs old younger sister had gone to the house of one Madhu Laxmi Jamatia to fetch her coat and while on her way back to home she was raped by the trio.

During investigation police arrested all three and chargesheeted them under sections 341,376 (D) of IPC and section 4 of POCSO Act 2012 and accordingly they were convicted, said SP Dhalai J S Meena.

He further informed that the same court had convicted one Suni Tanti (25) of Mahabir under Natun Bazar police station area and sentenced him to suffer rigorous imprisonment for one year with fine of Rs 1000 for outraging the modesty of a housewife.