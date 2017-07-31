Deadline of filing income tax returns extended to August 5

New Delhi, July 31: The last date of filing of Income Tax Returns for the 2016-17 Financial Year has been extended to August 5, 2017, in view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers.

The actual deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns was today, the 31st July. This comes amid reports that the income tax website has been down since Monday morning, prompting many to ask for an extension on Twitter.

