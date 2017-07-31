519 girls and staff members at the Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Girls Hostel ,rescued by the army in Rajasthan

Jaipur,July31:When the flood hit Rajasthan’s Jalore district, 519 girls and staff members were stranded at the Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Girls Hostel in Bhainswara, Ahor sub-division of the district.They were rescued in a major operation by the army on Friday.

The water from Jawai dam flooded and waterlogged the hostel on Friday night. Looking at the gravity of the situation, the administration decided to seek help from the army.

“We evacuated 519 girls and teachers along with the other staff from the hostel on Friday night and shifted them to a safer place where all of them were provided with the medical aid and food,” said defence spokesperson, Manish Ojha, according to a TOI report.

The incessant rains have wreaked havoc in many parts of the district and other areas too. The army roped in three columns for rescue and relief operations in Sanchore, Ahor and Jalore, situated at the south bank of Jawai. The floods also collapsed two bridges over the river between Sumerpur and Sheoganj and between Ahor and Jalore on Saturday.