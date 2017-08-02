After  Rajasthan and Haryana’s Mewat incident , hair braids being cut mysteriously in Kangan Heri village of west Delhi’s Chhawla area

New Delhi,August2:In the wake of about three dozen women in Rajasthan and Haryana’s Mewat complaining about their braids having been mysteriously snipped, three similar cases have been reported from west Delhi, the city police said on Monday.

The police said cases under the Arms Act have been registered and probe ordered after unidentified persons cut the braids of three women on Sunday night in Kangan Heri village of west Delhi’s Chhawla area.

“We received three complaints from victims that their braids were cut by someone. Prima facie, it appears a notorious gang is behind such cases as some residents have also complained of robberies. We suspect three youths caught on closed-circuit television footage,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar said.

One woman, Munish, said as she was nearing home while returning from market at around 7:00pm when she felt giddy and became unconscious. When she regained her senses, she found her braids had been cut.

“Curiously, her six-year-old daughter accompanying her did not see any person near her,” the officer said.

Similar incidents were reported by Sri Devi and Omwati from Kangan Heri village on Sunday.

“Villages are tense over such anti-social activities and men have decided to conduct night patrols to catch those responsible but women fear venturing out,” villager Rambeer Shokeen told IANS.

Many villagers believe someone practising witchcraft or occult practices was responsible for such incidents, Shokeen added.