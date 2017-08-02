Supreme Court likely to pass judgement on Odisha illegal mining case today

New Delhi, August 2: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce the judgement in Odisha mining case, where the NGO Common Cause had filed the petition seeking a directive to put a stop on the illegal mining in the state, today.

Earlier on September 21, 2016, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre and the Odisha Government demanding a detailed reply of the iron ore sharing contract between Sarda Mines and Jindal Steel and power Limited (JSPL) within two months.

SC to hear NGO’s plea in connection with Odisha mining case https://t.co/d5IUvLsoCy pic.twitter.com/IpsuXD8AbI — Google Times (@TimesGoogle) February 28, 2017

A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice C. Nagappan, sought the reply from both the Centre and Odisha Government. (ANI)