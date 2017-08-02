Supreme Court likely to pass judgement on Odisha illegal mining case today

New Delhi, August 2: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce the judgement in Odisha mining case, where the NGO Common Cause had filed the petition seeking a directive to put a stop on the illegal mining in the state, today.

Earlier on September 21, 2016, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre and the Odisha Government demanding a detailed reply of the iron ore sharing contract between Sarda Mines and Jindal Steel and power Limited (JSPL) within two months.

A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice C. Nagappan, sought the reply from both the Centre and Odisha Government. (ANI)

