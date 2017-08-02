Class 4 Delhi student, dies under mysterious circumstances on the second floor corridor outside his class t in GD Goenka School, at Indirapuram

Delhi,August2:A Class 4 student in GD Goenka School, in Indirapuram, died in mysterious circumstances on the second floor corridor outside his class on Tuesday morning. The deceased, identified as nine-year-old Arman Sehgal, is suspected to have died due to injuries to his head after he slipped on the floor outside his classroom.

According to school authorities, the incident took place around 7:50 am when the boy was going from his classroom to another on the first floor to take his class test.

“He just fell on the floor outside his class while walking to the other room. He fell unconscious after which he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately he could not survive. We will cooperate in the investigation,” said school’s principal Dr Kavita Sharma.

The parents have accused the school of not being upfront. Gulshan Sehgal, the boy’s father, said that they were informed of the incident only after Arman was rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He also alleged the school was not giving a clear picture of the incident.

“As we reached the hospital, all his clothes were wet. I am sure that there was a presence of water on the floor. The school is not giving a clear picture of the incident. They are saying that the boy’s clothes were wet due to urine discharge. We also believe that we were informed late,” said Sehgal.

The boy’s parents have also accused the school authorities of negligence as the boy’s clothes were wet. The claim the floor was slippery due to uncleared water which led to their son’s death. However, the school authorities have made it clear that there was no water on the floor.

Meanwhile, Priti Jaiswal, Additional District Magistrate (City), visited the school and ordered a probe into the matter.

“The post-mortem reports are awaited. We have also started anh inspection of the school to investigate the alleged negligence on part of the school authorities in the incident. We are trying to find out the circumstances that caused the boy to fall and die,” she said.

“We have got a complaint from the family but are waiting for the post-mortem reports. We have visited the school and got the CCTV footages to investigate the case,” Akash Tomar, Superintendent of Police (City), Ghaziabad said.

Arman lived in Vaishali and the boy’s father works as a marketing director with a private university in Sonepat.