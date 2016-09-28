Karnataka’s Salomi Dalal clinches gold in 200m Breaststroke

RANCHI,Sept28: Karnataka’s Saloni Dalal smashed the national record by more than two seconds to clinch the gold in 200m Breaststroke on the fourth day of the 70th Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships on Tuesday.

Saloni clocked 02:44.37 beating the existing record of 02:46.49. She also broke a 19-year old record, the best time in this event set by Sajani Shetty (02:46.39) of Karnataka in the National Games.

Sayani Ghosh from Bengal also bettered the National record to win her second medal of the day in as many races winning silver with a time of 02:45.09. Harshita Jayaram of Karnataka also recorded a better meet record claiming bronze with a time of 02:45.48.

The Railways men’s team comprising Sajan Prakash, Aaron Dsouza, Sanu Debnath and Saurabh Sangvekar created a new national record in the 4x200m relay with a time of 07:45.24 beating Services (07:54.52) and Karnataka (08:04.68) who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

In the first event of the day, Saurabh clocked 08:26.99 to win the gold, while K Mitesh Manoj of Services won silver with a time of 8:35.32 and Avinash Mani of Karnataka took the bronze with a time of 8:35.73.

In the second event of the day, Sayani claimed gold with a time of 05:10.57 while Shraddha Sudhir of Karnataka claimed silver with a time of 05:24.71 and Shrishti Nag of Chattissgarh won bronze with 05:26.62.

Sanu established himself as the best overall swimmer winning in the 4×100, wining gold with a time of 4:36.95, while T Emil Robin Singh of Tamil Nadu won silver with a time of 04:39.27 and Supriyo Mondal of Railways won bronze with a time of 04:42.14.

The 200m butterfly Men saw a clinical performance from Sandeep Sejwal of Railways to clinch the gold with a time of 02:15.28. Likith S P (02:19.99) of Karnataka and Arun S (02:21.05) of services won silver and bronze.

Aditi Dhumatkar of Maharashtra swam a fantastic race to emerge as the fastest women swimmer winning the gold with a time of 26.98. She narrowly beat her state mate Avantika Chavan (27.13) who won silver and Maana Patel (27.73) of Gujarat who bagged the bronze.

Aaron emerged as the fastest male swimmer in the Event winning the 50m freestyle with a time of 23.29. Anshul Kothari of Gujarat won silver with a time of 23.31 whileSahil Chopra won bronze with a time of 23.53.

The Girls from Maharashtra continued their superb performance easily winning the 4x200m relay. Maharashtra represented by Aditi Dhumatkar, Rayna Saldanha, Monique Gandhi and Aakansha Buchade won with a time of 09:03.06 followed by Karnataka (09:13.30) and Bengal (09:26.58).