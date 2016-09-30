Kolkata Test : India end day one at 239 for 7 against New Zealand

Kolkata, Sep 30 : India ended the day one of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at 239 for seven at Eden Gardens, here today.

Wriddhiman Saha (14) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) will resume India’s first innings tomorrow.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0, having won the first Test by 197 runs in Kanpur.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 239 for 7 in 86 overs. (Cheteshwar Puajra 87, Ajinkya Rahane 77; Matt Henry 3/35, Jeetan Patel 2/66).