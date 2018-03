Kolkata, Oct 1 : New Zealand were 128 for seven in their first innings in reply to India’s 316 all out on the second day the second cricket Test at Eden Gardens, here today.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 316

New Zealand: 128 for seven in 34 overs (Luke Ronchi 35, Ross Taylor 36; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/33).