Kolkata Test : New Zealand 135 for 3 at tea in chase of 376

Kolkata, Oct 3 : Chasing 376 to win, New Zealand were 135 for 3 in their second innings at tea on day four of the second cricket Test against India at the Edens Garden here today.

Resuming at 227 for eight, India added 36 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 263.

Opener Tom Latham (74) and Luke Ronchi (9) were at the crease for the visitors, who require another 241 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 316 and 263 all out in 76.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 82, Wriddhiman Saha 58 not out Virat Kohli 45; Matt Henry 3/59, Trent Boult 3/38 Mitchell Santner 3/59).

New Zealand: 204 and 135 for 3 in 52 overs. (Tom Latham 74 batting, Martin Guptill 24, H Nicholls 24; R Ashwin 2/62).