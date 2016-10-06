Do you know who is the highest paid Indian cricketer ? It is Virat Kohli !

Virat Kohli

New Delhi, Oct 06: Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has become the highest paid Indian cricketer! The Test captain earned a whopping Rs 1 crore 78 lakh over a period of nine months.

The Board Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had recently decided to revise the salaries of Indian Test cricketers. After the decision, Kohli left Dhoni behind in the money race and became the highest paid cricketer.

As per BCCI’s revised fee the players will now receive a sum of Rs 15 lakh for each Test.

Apart from the fee for Test matches, players also receive a retainer fee, one day fee and T20 fee. And that is not all! Indian cricketers also receive individual performance bonus and team performance bonus if the team does well.

Whoa! That’s a lot of money. Isn’t it?

