P V Sindhu new brand ambassador of Vizag Steel

Hyderabad, Oct 8: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Vizag Steel has roped in badminton champion and Rio silver medallist P V Sindhu as its brand ambassador.

R Ramakrishnan, Director and Co-founder Baseline Ventures, said the deal will see Vizag Steel become the major partner of the athlete.

The company will have its brand logo on Sindhus playing jersey in international and domestic tournaments under the aegis of Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of India.

Sindhu, currently amongst the top 10 ranked players in the world is the first Indian female athlete to win an Olympic silver medal at Rio. She is also the first athlete to win back-to-back medals at the World Badminton Championships.

The endorsement is one of the many for Sindhu post her Olympics exploits.

Speaking on the association, Sindhu said this is one of the many major brand associations that she had signed post Olympics.

“Badminton calendar has expanded with at least three major international events happening every month and it is important to choose the right events to improve rankings and also avoid fatigue. An association from a trusted brand certainly helps me concentrate on my game and relieves me of all the off-court concerns,” she said.

P Madhusudan, CMD, RINL said, both Sindhu and Vizag Steel are priceless assets of India and this bond will make them famous far and wide and do the country proud.