Indore Test : India win toss, opt to bat vs New Zealand

October 8, 2016 | By :

Indore, Oct 8: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final Test match against New Zealand at the Holkar cricket stadium here on Saturday.

India made two changes, bringing in Gautam Gambhir in place of Lokesh Rahul, who was ruled out of the remainder of the series because of a hamstring injury. Also Umesh Yadav comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second game returned to the playing eleven and Jimmy Neesham comes in for Neil Wagner.

Teams:

India: Murli Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wridhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, L. Ronchi, M.J. Santner, B.J. Watling, J.S. Patel, Jimmy Nisham, M.J. Henry, T.A. Boult.

Tags: ,
Related News
India vs New Zealand Test and ODI : New Zealand fans expect more from team
India v/s New Zealand: Team India looking to be aggressive in ODIs, asserts Ajinkya Rahane
Indore Test : Centurion Virat Kohli takes India to 267/3 at stumps vs New Zealand
Didn’t freeze BCCI accounts , have not stopped funds for India-New Zealand series: Justice Lodha
India Win Eden Test, Regain No.1 Ranking
Kolkata Test : New Zealand 135 for 3 at tea in chase of 376
Top