Indore Test : India win toss, opt to bat vs New Zealand

Indore, Oct 8: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final Test match against New Zealand at the Holkar cricket stadium here on Saturday.

India made two changes, bringing in Gautam Gambhir in place of Lokesh Rahul, who was ruled out of the remainder of the series because of a hamstring injury. Also Umesh Yadav comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second game returned to the playing eleven and Jimmy Neesham comes in for Neil Wagner.

Teams:

India: Murli Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wridhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, L. Ronchi, M.J. Santner, B.J. Watling, J.S. Patel, Jimmy Nisham, M.J. Henry, T.A. Boult.