Kolkata Test : India set New Zealand 376-run target to win second Test

Kolkata, Oct 3 : India set New Zealand 376-run target to win the second cricket Test after the hosts were all out for 263 in their second innings on the fourth day of the match at the Edens Garden here today.

Resuming at 227 for eight, India added 36 runs to the overnight total with Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out) completing his second consecutive half-century of the game.

Brief Score:

India: 316 and 263 all out in 76.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 82, Wriddhiman Saha 58 not out Virat Kohli 45; Matt Henry 3/59, Trent Boult 3/38 Mitchell Santner 3/59).

New Zealand 1st innings: 204 all out in 53 overs (J S Patel 47; B Kumar 5/48, M Shami 3/70).