India Win Eden Test, Regain No.1 Ranking

Kolkata, Oct 03: The New Zealanders were going great with the score reading at 141 for 3. Latham was batting brilliantly which left Virat Kohli and his men worried. Kohli depended on his ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who struck a telling blow by removing Latham and the late order Kiwi batsmen could not handle the guiles of Jadeja, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shami.

Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wicket apiece and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took one wicket. New Zealand was all out for 197. The last seven New Zealand wickets fell for just 56 runs. A good performance from the Indian bowlers and Virat Kohli rotated his bowlers very well.

Virat Kohli has won three series on a trot. First against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, second against West Indies in West Indies and third at home against New Zealand. India leads the series 2-0 in three-match series.

Shami strikes and India wins the match.

Still two overs to go

Kohli brings in Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi is bowling with the new ball.

It’s now a formality for India.

Another loud appeal for LBW from Shami and umpire says no as the ball touches the bat and then the pad. Excellent reverse swing bowling from Mohammad Shami. After his comeback, Shami is looking dangerous and lethal.

With four overs remaining for the day, can India achieve the victory and attain the No.1 position in ICC Test rankings today itself?

Kohli brings in Mohammad Shami into the attack.

Excellent bowling from the Indians be it Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammad Shami. The bowlers never allowed the late order Kiwi batsmen to settle down and took wickets at regular intervals.

Jadeja strikes and Matt Henry is out caught by Virat Kohli and it’s wicket No.9. The Kiwi batsmen could not withstand the spin bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Kiwis 190 for 9. Excellent catch from Virat Kohli.

Rahane drops a straightforward catch off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. The luck man is Matt Henry.

With 10 more remining for the day, Can India run thorugh the remaining two wickets and achieve the victory?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar who took five wickets in the first innings immediately got into the wicket-taking mould by removing JS Patel for 2 with a beauty of a delivery which swung into the batsman and rattled the top of the off-stump and New Zealand is reeling at 182 for 8.

Immediately after the drinks break in the post-tea session, Ravindra Jadeja removed the dangerous Luke Ronchi for 32. It will just a formality for India from now on. New Zealand was tottering at 175 forr 7.

India will attain the No.1 status in the ICC Test rankings if it wins this Test match.

Post-tea, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck a lethal blow to the New Zealanders by removing Tom Latham for 74 and put India on the verge of victory.

After the dismissal of Tom Latham, the pacer Mohammad Shami removed Mitchell Santner for 9. Shami once again used reverse swing to dismiss the BJ Walting for 1 and the New Zealanders were in all sorts of trouble to save this Test and precariously placed at 161 for 6. With 20 overs still remaining for the day, can the Kiwis hold fort?

Two quick blows put New Zealand on the backfoot. Ashwin and Jadeja struck two quick blows as they removed Taylor and Nicholls.

Chasing 376 to win, New Zealand were 135 for three at tea on day four of the second Test against India, who were bowled out for 263 in their second innings at Edens Garden here on Monday.

Tom Latham (49) and Henry Nicholls (21) are at the crease. Martin Guptill was the man dismissed after lunch. Post-lunch, Jadeja and Ashwin struck two quick blows by removing Nicholls and the stand-in captain Ross Taylor.

Taylor’s wicket gave Ashwin 400 wickets in international cricket in 185 matches viz. Tests, ODIs and T20 internationals.

Resuming at 227 for eight, India added 36 runs to the overnight total with Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out) completing his second consecutive half-century of the game.

Tom Latham (31) and Martin Guptill (24) were at the crease for the visitors.