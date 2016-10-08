Indore Test : Centurion Virat Kohli takes India to 267/3 at stumps vs New Zealand

Indore, Oct 8 : Skipper Virat Kohli (103 not out) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (79 not out) helped India reach 267/3 at stumps on the opening day of the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Holkar stadium here on Saturday.

Kohli, who got to his 13th Test century from 184 deliveries, added 167 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahane as the right-handed duo pushed the Kiwis to the backfoot with some exciting strokeplay in the final session.

Rahane also became the 36th Indian batsman to cross the milestone of 2000 Test runs.