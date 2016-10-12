WWE superstar Paige suspended for taking illegal substance

Connecticut,Oct12:It was revealed on Monday that WWE superstar Paige had been suspended again for her second Wellness Policy violation, which caused the wrestler to tweet “same shit, different day” and claim she was wrongfully suspended. Her claim is that she has a doctor’s prescription for her bad neck, just not one from the WWE doctors. Her family, who are also in the wrestling industry, took to Twitter and Facebook to defend her and bad-mouth WWE for their actions.

Same shit different day. Kids..Please don’t get prescriptions or doctors notes. Not acceptable.

— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 10, 2016

Rules apply depending on your status. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 10, 2016

Well, WWE have issued their own statement now – and they’re saying Paige was suspended for an illegal substance, not pain killers.

“[Paige] tested positive for an illegal substance, not a prescription drug,” they told the New York Post. “In addition, WWE is providing world-class medical care for her in-ring injury.”

This is Paige’s second Wellness Policy failure, following her first suspension in August. She is currently suspended for 60 days.