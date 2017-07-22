Kerala to purchase rice from Andhra Pradesh for Onam

Kochi,July22: With Onam round the corner, the state government, for the first time, will directly purchase rice from Andhra Pradesh.

A team of government officials under Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman visited Andhra Pradesh and held discussions over the matter. The government will directly make the purchase without dealing with agents and middlemen.

It is hoped that state government can save money in this way and distribute the rice at affordable price in the market.

As per the agreement, Andhra Pradesh Government will supply 7000-ton rice to Kerala before Onam. Andhra Pradesh Government assured that they are ready to supply rice to Kerala on demand from the officials.

In the past, Kerala imported rice from other states through Supplyco. Corrupted agents and middlemen made huge losses to the government through these deals.