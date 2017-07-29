Kia Motors conducts roadshow for prospective dealer partners to meet executives from India

July 29, 2017 | By :
Kia Motors conducts roadshow for prospective dealer partners to meet executives from India

Hyderabad,July29:Kia Motors, the sister brand of South Korean carmaker Hyundai, had announced in April that it will start sales of its cars in India in 2019. The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a new manufacturing facility in Anantapur district.

The company has now put the second gear by launching a dedicated website for India. The website gives information on the global line up of cars, current activities in India and so on. It also throws some light on the design philosophy, R&D and awards received by the brand.

2017 Kia SoulKia Motors

In addition, Kia Motors will also conduct a series of road shows around India throughout August and September 2017. The road show is a platform for prospective dealer partners to meet executives from Kia Motors India and to learn about business strategy of the company in India.

“India ranks very high on our list of priorities and Kia Motors India are looking for dealers who want to be leaders – passionate and talented businesses who want to grow and succeed in partnership with the brand…Our dealer partners hold the key to achieving this aim,” said Yong S. Kim, Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India.

Kia’s first production facility in the country is a $1.1 billion investment and construction is due to commence in Q4 of 2017. When series production commences in the second half of 2019, Kia plans to produce a compact sedan and compact SUV especially for the Indian market. The site will incorporate facilities for stamping, welding, painting and assembly, and will be able to produce up to 300,000 cars each year.

Tags: , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top