Lava A72, A76, A89 smartphones with 4G support launched in India

New Delhi, Apr.29: Domestic mobile handset company Lava International has launched two new smartphones, namely the A72 and A76.

The cost of the smartphones are Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 5,699 respectively.

The Noida-based company is also expected to launch its A89 smartphone in the coming

weeks at Rs. 5,999.



The Lava A72 sports a five-inch display, a five-megapixel front-facing camera with a 2500mAh battery, while the Lava A76 sports a 4.5-inch display, a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera with a 1850mAh battery.

The company has also enhanced the smartphone software with features such as video picture-in-picture mode, smart screen gestures, Smart Music that lets you play music even when the smartphone display is turned off. Other features such as flip to mute, auto recording and LED flash indicator during an incoming call is also included.

Lava last month launched its A52 dual-SIM smartphone in India at Rs. 3,599. The Android handset features a 4-inch WVGA display, 1.3GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of inbuilt storage, 2-megapixel rear camera, and 0.3-megapixel front camera.