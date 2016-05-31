Videocon launches 4G smartphone at Rs.10,000

New Delhi, May 31 : Consumer electronics and home appliances major Videocon on Tuesday launched 4G-enabled Krypton3 V50JG smartphone at Rs.10,000.

The smartphone features a 5-inch HD IPS screen and scratch resistant DragontrailX Glass. It is powered by Mediatek 64-Bit 1.3 GHz quad-core processor paired up with 2GB RAM and runs on Android 6.0 operating system.

The phone also comes with a pre-installed ErosNow app wherein users get a free six-month membership to over 3,000 movies and music videos along with free game on Gameloft app

“Being a consumer-centric brand, Videocon Mobiles has always endeavoured to offer smart devices equipped with latest features and innovative designs. The Krypton3 is indigenously designed in line up with our mission of taking forward the power of smartphone technology in India,” said Jerold Pereira, business head, Videocon Mobile Phones, in a statement.

The smartphone has a 13 MP rear camera with dual LED flash, Smart Wide Dynamic Range (SWDR) and Phase Detection Auto-focus (PDAF). The 5 MP front camera also packs LED flash for clicking better selfies in low-light conditions.

The device also has 16 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 64 GB and is backed by 3000mAh battery unit.