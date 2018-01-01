Beijing, May4:A Chinese company called Unihertz introduced ‘Jelly’ the world’s smallest 4G Android smartphone on ‘Kickstarter’, a global community that helps in bringing creative projects to life. The Jelly is
Micromax will launch two new and very affordable 4G phones soon in India. The phones will be called Bharat 1 and Bharat 2. Of these, the Bharat 1 will be
Chennai, Nov 22: Vodafone India is all set to launch 4G network with 2,100 MHz in Tamil Nadu. According to the telecom major, 4G sims with free 2GB data will
New Delhi, Nov 10: Expanding its Spark series portfolio, Micromax on Wednesday launched Canvas Spark 4G — the first device in this line-up with a 4G/LTE feature — for Rs
Kolkata,Oct21: Samsung India Electronics will make all future launches, including entry-level smart phones, with 4G facility and it expects to gain a bigger market share on the back of the
New Delhi, Sep 28 : Domestic mobile handset maker LAVA on Wednesday launched its A97 smartphone with VoLTE-enabled 4G for Rs 5,949. The device sports 5-inch display, a 5MP rear and
Mumbai, Sep 24: Amid the ongoing tariff war triggered by the entry of Reliance Jio, India’s largest mobile operator Bharti Airtel today announced a special 90-day pack that offers unlimited
New Delhi, Sep 23 : Bharti Airtel has launched a 4G data pack that offers free data for 90 days, a company statement said here on Friday. While the pack is
New Delhi, September 14: Global Internet and technology conglomerate LeEco has now partnered with Reliance Jio for its ‘Jio Welcome Offer’, which by virtue of the unparalleled offer of free unlimited voice and
New Delhi, September 12: Lenovo has announced new additions in the A series: A6600, A6600 Plus and A7700, three budget smartphones. The new smartphones are 4G ready & VoLTE enabled
New Delhi, September 8: After taking the competition in India’s telecom space to a new level when Reliance Jio offered voice calls for free forever and cut down data costs, Jio
New Delhi, September 7: With Reliance Jio shaking up the market with the announcement of their 4Gservice, there seems to be a growing confusion among buyers regarding the technology the
Noida ,September 7: Reliance CMD Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 42nd general meeting had announced that Reliance Jio 4G SIMs will be available to all from September 5. The only requirement:
New Delhi, September 5: Consumers across the country can avail Reliance Jio’s services from tomorrow, as the company opens its doors to all potential users having any 4G-enabled handset in
New Delhi, August 31: If you thought data tariff in India offered by telecom service providers was cheap, a top global consulting firm focused on digital media not only says
Mumbai, Aug 30: Reliance Jio has expanded its free 90-day unlimited calls and high-speed mobile broadband trial offer to the users of 4G smartphones of Sony, Videocon and Sansui. The
New Delhi: In a move to counter Reliance Jio, telecom major Bharti Airtel has slashed 4G and 3G mobile internet charges by up to 80 per cent to as low
Mumbai August 23Reliance Industries, India’s largest conglomerate, has asked its 40,000-plus employees to stop using phones connections of existing operators, like Airtel and Vodafone, and instead switch to its own high-speed 4G Jio.
New York, July 20: Researchers from Facebook’s Connectivity Lab have developed a new technology that can one day make light-based wireless communications — a far superior technology than the ones based
Mumbai July 15:Reliance Jio will be partnering with Samsung to sell the Jio 4G SIMs with selected handsets. Consumers will also get three months of 4G data free with the