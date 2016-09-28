Google Home, works on voice command, would be announced on October 4

New Delhi, September 28: Google Home Assistant-Google Home- which works on voice command is expected to be formally announced in an event on October 4.

To start with, Google Home’s ambit is restricted to playing music of your choice, controlling the playback, managing your daily tasks like setting an alarm, making a shopping list, answering your queries on Google search, controlling your homes IoT gadgets, checking the weather, and sending texts when users start a command by saying “OK Google, reports zeenews.com.

Google Home even connects with users’ Google accounts to sync appointments and lists.

Google claims that in future, one can expect Google Home to make cab bookings, to deliver flowers for you, oordering food for you and many more things you would ask for.

Here is all Google Home would do for you in future.