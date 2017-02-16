Manipur: BJP seeks speedy disposal of fake encounter cases in the state

At a press conference held at the BJP state office today, Biren said that the main focus of BJP is “granting of speedy justice to the family of the victims which have died due to fake encounter case.”

He welcomed the move of the CBI to reopen the fake encounter case at Khwairamband Bazaar

In Imphal town of Sanjit Singh and the killing of Rabina on July 23 2009.

Biren said the mother of victim Sanjit appealed to the apex investigative body to reopen the case after a Manipur court dismissed the name of the officers involved in the fake encounter case despite the accused police constable Herojit revealing their names.

Stating that human rights violation had been committed in the state by the law enforcers under the shadow of Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1958, Biren said that the Supreme Court had acknowledged 1528 fake encounter cases in Manipur and urged for their speedy disposal.

However, there were several FIRs which were yet to be filed, he told the media. Accordingly, BJP demanded that ?the state should submit the FIRs before mid-April in order to provide justice to several widows and orphans.

N Biren compared the rising number of drug abuse in Manipur with that of Punjab and alleged that it is an open secret that several high profile individuals are involved in importing drugs into the north eastern state.

Urging that the culprits involved in importing drugs should be booked in order to save the young generation, Biren sought an independent inquiry into those involved in such cases.

Biren also called for justice to be granted to teenager Robinhood who succumbed to injuries after being hit by rubber bullet during the agitation for implementing Inner Line Permit System in the state in 2015.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA Erabot, who had joined the BJP, too welcomed the CBI move to reopen the Khwairamband Bazaar fake encounter case in 2009 and demanded that the “truth should be established at all costs.”

AFSPA had been imposed in Manipur in order to assist the security forces deal with militant outfits which indulges in rampant extortion, kidnappings and periodic ambushes on security personnel.