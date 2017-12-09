Massive attack on UN base in Congo: Over 14 UN peacekeepers killed, 53 wounded

Kinshasa/Congo,December 8: Shocking reports,14 peacekeepers have been killed and 53 wounded in an attack on the United Nations (UN) base in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq stated that”It’s a very huge attack, certainly the worst in recent memory,”

At least five Congolese soldiers were also killed in the incident.

However, the dead UN peacekeepers were mainly from Tanzania.

The attack has been reportedly carried out by rebels from the anti-government Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group.

None of the Indian peacekeepers were wounded in the attack, confirmed the Indian Army.

Writing on Twitter, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Jean-Pierre Lacroix, said that he was “outraged” by the attack and reinforcements had been sent to the scene and medical evacuations were underway.

DR Congo has suffered years of instability with rival groups fighting for control of territory. (ANI)