Microsoft font Calibri an unprecedented witness to allegations that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family owns properties in London

Isalmabad,July14:The Microsoft font Calibri could be an unlikely smoking gun in a corruption scandal which has mired Pakistan’s ruling family and captivated the country.

The scandal centers around allegations that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family owns properties in London through offshore companies. And while owning property in itself is not illegal, opposition parties have questioned if the money to buy them came from public funds.

Last November, the Prime Minister’s daughter, Maryam, tweeted images of a disclosure form claiming she wasn’t the real owner of the apartments.

She said the documents proved she was a “trustee and not the owner” of the properties.

Maryam Nawaz “was” and “probably still is” the real and ultimate beneficial owner of Avenfield Properties. pic.twitter.com/i05wzRCH8N — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) July 11, 2017

2007 میں کیلیبری فونٹ استعمال کرنے بنیاد پر جے آئی ٹی ایک دستاویز کو اسلیے غلط قرار دیتی ہے کہ اس وقت یہ فونٹ استعمال ہی نہیں ہوتا تھا۔ pic.twitter.com/9BKXE8YuKI — Habib Akram (@HabibAkram) July 10, 2017



Investigators looking into the scandal noticed an odd thing.

The document is dated 2006. But it was typed using Calibri.

And, as the investigators noted in their report, that font was not commercially available until the following year.

The political dynasty

When the Joint Investigation Team was set up in April, Prime Minister Sharif pledged that if anything from the investigation proved corruption, he would step down.

Sharif’s term as Prime Minister ends next year and he can’t run again because of term limits. His daughter, Maryam, is widely regarded as his potential successor.

After the investigation team sent its report to the Supreme Court, Maryam Sharif rejected it and she has denied any wrongdoing. Sharif’s son, Hussain, is also under investigation. He too has said all the business affairs were legal.