Mumbai teen who came under a goods train escapes with minor injury

MUMBAI,June5: As miracles go, this one is right up there. For the people standing on platform 7 of Kurla railway station on May 13, a 19-year-old girl coming under a goods train was a sight that nightmares are made of. Imagine their relief when she was brought out from under the train, with nothing more than an injury near her left eye.

The entire nerve-wracking incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the platform.

Crossing the tracks

Bhandup resident Pratiksha Natekar had gone to meet a friend in Kurla on May 13. While she was returning around 11 am, she was crossing the tracks to get to platform 7, with her earphones plugged in. According to the Kurla railway police, Natekar was speaking to a friend over the phone while walking on the tracks towards platform 7, which is a loop-line (on which trains run in both directions).

The goods train hit her and knocked her over.

“As she was busy over the phone, she didn’t hear a goods train thundering down the tracks. When she suddenly looked up the train had already reached her. She panicked and ran first towards the platform and then straight into the train,” said senior police inspector Ashok Bhorade from Kurla Government Railway Police.

Pulled out safe and sound