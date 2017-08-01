Nation salutes ,Father of India’s unrest, Bal Gangadhar Tilak ,on his death anniversary

New Delhi,August1:Keshav Gangadhar Tilal, was a journalist, Indian nationalist, social reformer, teacher, lawyer and an independence activist.

He was one of the first advocates of Swaraj. Because of his huge popularity amongst mass, he was conferred with the title of ‘Lokmanya’ – which means ‘accepted by the people’.

As the nation remembers Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 97th death anniversary, let’s have a look at some lesser known facts about the leader.

– Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the first leader of the Indian Independence Movement and British colonial authorities called him “Father of the Indian unrest.”

– He is the one who came up with the concept of Swaraj and made it a part of the independence movement.

– He started his own newspaper, Kesari in 1880 and is still published to this day.

– He was against the Age of Consent Act 1981 and carried out many protests against the bill.

– Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal were together referred as Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate.

– He was charged with incitement to murder and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

– He wrote ‘Gita-Rahasya’ during his six years imprisonment in Burma (now Myanmar).

– In 2007, the Government of India released a coin to commemorate Tilak on his 150th birth anniversary.