Having no team manager at Rio was a problem: Dipa’s coach Nandi

Kolkata Sep 19 : Trail-blazing gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi on Monday said the lack of a team manager at the Rio Olympics was a problem.

“We faced a little difficulty. Local support staff is needed,” Nandi told reporters at an event here.

“Most of the people there (in Rio de Janeiro) do not know English. We had a lot of problems making them understand what we needed. Also after practice, there are lot of things that needed to be taken care of. A team manager would have certainly helped as I had to do the mopping up part,” added the Dronacharya award winner.

Nandi, under whose tutelage Dipa became the first Indian women gymnast to finish fourth in an Olympics vaults final, refused to project not having a team manager as an excuse for Dipa missing out on a podium finish.

“A medal win depends on the performance. There is no other reason. I cannot say we did not have a team manager so we failed to win a medal,” he said.

Despite performing the difficult Produnova style of vault with exceptional grit, the 23-year old Tripura girl failed to land a bronze scoring 15.066 points in the final, missing the medal by a whisker.

Dipa was felicitated at the Bhowanipore football club tent and the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday. Mementos, including saree, were handed out to her along with sweets.

“I will be celebrating Durga Puja wearing a saree this time,” Dipa said at the Bhowanipore club tent.

“This will be my first Puja with the family after a long time. I am really looking forward to celebrating the festival in Kolkata which will also be a first,” she added.