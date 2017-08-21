Some notable Solar Eclipses that happened in history
New Delhi,August21:The listed table gives below solar eclipses has led to some important scientific discoveries .Aug 21st total solar eclipse in America
The scientific fascination with solar eclipses has led to some important scientific discoveries about the nature of the Sun, Moon, and our solar system.
|Year
|Date
|Type
|Importance
|632
|January 27
|Annular
|Visible in Medina, Saudi Arabia, the eclipse coincided with the death of Prophet Mohammad’s son Ibrahim. The Prophet reportedly dismissed rumors that this was a miracle, stating that the Sun and the Moon are signs of God and that they are not eclipsed for the birth or death of any man.
|1133
|August 2
|Total
|King Henry’s Eclipse: King Henry I died shortly after the eclipse, prompting the spread of the superstition that eclipses are bad omens for rulers.
|1836
|May 15
|Annular
|English astronomer Francis Baily first discovered and described Baily’s beads—a phenomenon that occurs in the seconds before and after totality in a total solar eclipse and annularity in an annular solar eclipse.
|1851
|July 28
|Total
|The first photograph of the Sun’s corona was taken by a Prussian photographer called Berkowski.
|2009
|July 21/22
|Total
|Longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century. Totality lasted for 6 mins and 39 secs.
Dubbed the Great American Eclipse, the spectacular moment will see the Sun, the Moon and the Earth become perfectly aligned in a once-in-a-lifetime celestial spectacle seen from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.
Beginning at 17:05 BST, we Brits will only be able to see the total solar eclipse on our screens. However, although we won’t see a perfect alignment in the UK we will be able to see a partial eclipse over the course of the evening (where the moon covers only a part of the sun.
The Great American solar eclipse
|Salem, Oregon
|09:05 am PDT
|10:18 am PDT
|Idaho Falls, Idaho
|10:15 am MDT
|11:33 am MDT
|Casper, Wyoming
|10:22 am MDT
|11:43 am MDT
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|11:37 am CDT
|1:03 pm CDT
|Sabetha, Kansas
|11:38 am CDT
|1:05 pm CDT
|Jefferson City, Missouri
|11:46 am CDT
|1:14 pm CDT
|Carbondale, Illinois
|11:52 am CDT
|1:21 pm CDT
|Hopkinsville, Kentucky
|11:56 am CDT
|1:25 pm CDT
|Nashville, Tennessee
|11:58 am CDT
|1:28 pm CDT
|Talulah Falls, Georgia
|1:07 am EDT
|2:37 pm EDT
|Colombia, South Carolina
|1:13 pm EDT
|2:43 pm EDT
|Charleston, South Carolina
|1:16 pm EDT
|2:47 pm EDT
Eclipses have both fascinated and terrified civilisations for centuries.
When King Henry I of England, the son of William the Conqueror, died in 1133, his death happened to coincide with a total solar eclipse plummeting the nation into darkness for four minutes and 38 seconds.
Historian William of Malmesbury wrote in 1140 that “the darkness was so great that people at first thought the world was ending.”