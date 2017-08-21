Some notable Solar Eclipses that happened in history

New Delhi,August21:The listed table gives below solar eclipses has led to some important scientific discoveries .Aug 21st total solar eclipse in America

The scientific fascination with solar eclipses has led to some important scientific discoveries about the nature of the Sun, Moon, and our solar system.

Year Date Type Importance 632 January 27 Annular Visible in Medina, Saudi Arabia, the eclipse coincided with the death of Prophet Mohammad’s son Ibrahim. The Prophet reportedly dismissed rumors that this was a miracle, stating that the Sun and the Moon are signs of God and that they are not eclipsed for the birth or death of any man. 1133 August 2 Total King Henry’s Eclipse: King Henry I died shortly after the eclipse, prompting the spread of the superstition that eclipses are bad omens for rulers. 1836 May 15 Annular English astronomer Francis Baily first discovered and described Baily’s beads—a phenomenon that occurs in the seconds before and after totality in a total solar eclipse and annularity in an annular solar eclipse. 1851 July 28 Total The first photograph of the Sun’s corona was taken by a Prussian photographer called Berkowski. 2009 July 21/22 Total Longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century. Totality lasted for 6 mins and 39 secs.

Dubbed the Great American Eclipse, the spectacular moment will see the Sun, the Moon and the Earth become perfectly aligned in a once-in-a-lifetime celestial spectacle seen from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.

Beginning at 17:05 BST, we Brits will only be able to see the total solar eclipse on our screens. However, although we won’t see a perfect alignment in the UK we will be able to see a partial eclipse over the course of the evening (where the moon covers only a part of the sun.

Location Partial Eclipse Begins Sun Completely Obscured Salem, Oregon 09:05 am PDT 10:18 am PDT Idaho Falls, Idaho 10:15 am MDT 11:33 am MDT Casper, Wyoming 10:22 am MDT 11:43 am MDT Lincoln, Nebraska 11:37 am CDT 1:03 pm CDT Sabetha, Kansas 11:38 am CDT 1:05 pm CDT Jefferson City, Missouri 11:46 am CDT 1:14 pm CDT Carbondale, Illinois 11:52 am CDT 1:21 pm CDT Hopkinsville, Kentucky 11:56 am CDT 1:25 pm CDT Nashville, Tennessee 11:58 am CDT 1:28 pm CDT Talulah Falls, Georgia 1:07 am EDT 2:37 pm EDT Colombia, South Carolina 1:13 pm EDT 2:43 pm EDT Charleston, South Carolina 1:16 pm EDT 2:47 pm EDT

Eclipses have both fascinated and terrified civilisations for centuries. When King Henry I of England, the son of William the Conqueror, died in 1133, his death happened to coincide with a total solar eclipse plummeting the nation into darkness for four minutes and 38 seconds.