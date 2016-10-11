Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan makes history by breaking records

NewDelhi,Oct11:Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest release Pulimurugan has struck gold at the box office. The film has broken previous collection records of Mollywood, besides creating new ones.

The film, which released amid huge expectations, benefited from the long festival weekend due to Ayudha Pooja. Not just in Kerala, the Malayalam action adventure is also receiving a rocking response in Chennai, where the film has the fifth position at the box office among the other new release, said reports.

Pulimurugan, which was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, earned a whopping Rs 4.83 crore on Sunday. This is a new single day collection record in Malayalam, as none of the film, including superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali, has made such a collection.

With Sunday’s record collection, in the opening weekend the film grossed Rs 12.91 core, an all time box office record in Malayalam film industry. The film raked in Rs 4.05 crore on its opening day, added Rs 4.02 crore on its second day and Rs 4.83 crore on its third day, taking its total opening weekend collection to a whopping Rs 12.91 crore.

Pulimurugan is also the first non-Malayalam film in Kerala to have had 858 shows on its opening day, which is next to Kabali. The Rajini-starrer gangster film was released on over 300 screens and had 1000 plus shows.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s previous releases Oppam has grossed Rs 45 crore in its worldwide theatrical box office collection in 31 days since its release.

Mammootty’s Thoppil Joppan has grossed Rs 3.62 crore in its first weekend and is fast moving into profit zone, said reports.

The film, which released to a moderate response on Friday along with three new films, has recorded a spike in its collection due to a good word of mouth.