This Obama tweet about hate garnered 2.8 million likes

August 18, 2017 | By :
This Obama tweet about hate garnered 2.8 million likes

California,August18:A tweet by former US President Barack Obama soon after the outbreak of violence at a nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday garnered 2.8 million “likes” to become the most liked Twitter message ever by Tuesday, the social media network said.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…,” Obama tweeted, quoting South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela.

At the time this story was posted early Friday morning (Manila time), the number of “likes” reached 4.2 million.

Tags: ,
Related News
Barack Obama’s Charlottesville tweet is the most liked tweet in history
Sikh techie subjected to hate crime with hair cut with knife and beaten up in US
Top