Earthquake of 6.7 about 790 km north of Ascension Island,no tsunami

Undated, Aug 18: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6 point 7 struck today in the South Atlantic Ocean about 790 km north of Ascension Island, the US Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate tsunami warning issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after the quake, which hit at a depth of about 19 km.

Ascension Island is an isolated volcanic island in the equatorial waters of the South Atlantic Ocean, around 1,600 kilometres (1,000 mi) from the coast of Africa

BBC captioned the island ,’where nothing makes sense’.

The island is the location of RAF Ascension Island, which is a Royal Air Force station, a European Space Agency rocket tracking station, an Anglo-American signals intelligence facility and the BBC World Service Atlantic Relay Station.