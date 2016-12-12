Payment of Wages Act Bill to come in parliament soon to encourage digital transactions

Hyderabad,Dec12: Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) said that for encouraging digital transactions in the country, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment will introduce ‘Payment of Wage Act Amendment Bill in Parliament soon. Addressing a Press Conference in Hyderabad today, Dattatreya said that the digital transactions were going on a bigger way in the country after demonetisation of high value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has decided to amend Payment of Wage Act. “The Union Cabinet has already approved it and soon it will be introduced in Parliament,” he said. As per the Act, all the workers will get their wages through the banks. The Act will also check the malpractices including lesser payments to the workers in their respective establishments. Dattaterya also said that the demonetization decision would benefit poor and marginalized sections of the society. “Though, citizens are facing some hardship due to demonetisation, but the fact is that they are appreciating and also happy for the Modi government for the bold measures taken to curb black money, Dattatreya added.While reacting on the multi-storied building collapse at Nanakramguda on Thursday where eleven people were killed and two others were injured, Bandaru Dattatraya informed that P.M.Srivatsava, Deputy Central Labour Commissioner, Hyderabad has coordinated with State Labour Officials, Revenue and GHMC Officials and extended all necessary help for relief and medical assistance to the injured persons. Dattatreya said that the State Government should follow Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act- 1996. As per the Act, the contractor should register their firm when more than 10 workers engaged at the construction site and to take necessary security and medical arrangements. The Minister urged the Telangana Government to take stern action against the illegal construction activities in the state. Dattatreya advised the State Government to prepare “standard operation procedure” for the construction activities in the state. In this regard, the Union Minister will be meeting with the Telangana Municipal Administration and UrbanDevelopment Minister KT Rama Rao.