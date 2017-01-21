PM Modi wishes joy and prosperity for Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on 45th Statehood Day

New Delhi, Jan.21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for joy and prosperity to the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on the occasion of their 45th Statehood Day.

“Greetings to people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day. I wish these states the very best in their development journey,” the Prime Minister said.

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971.

In a series of Tweets on Saturday, Prime Miner Narendra Modi wished the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their 45th statehood day.

“Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. I hope Manipur will remain blessed with joy and prosperity”, Modi tweeted.

“On their Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of Tripura and pray for the states all-round growth”, he said in another tweet.

“Statehood Day greetings to the people of Meghalaya. My best wishes for the development journey of the state”, Modi tweeted. (ANI)