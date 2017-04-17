Police vacancies: Supreme Court asks road maps from six states

New Delhi, April 17: The Supreme Court on Monday called on the Home Secretaries of six states to come up with a roadmap regarding the steps they would take to fill up police vacancies.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, said that if the Chief Secretaries are unable to make an appearance, then another representative would appraise the top court about the plans on filling up the vacancies.

The six states are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Manish Kumar, who is the petitioner in the case, sought the top court’s intervention and a direction to fill up the police vacancies as soon as possible.

Kumar in his petition said that the six states which are having a maximum number of vacancies are Uttar Pradesh with 1.50 lakh, West Bengal with 37,000, Bihar with 34,000, Jharkhand with 26,000, Karnataka with 24,000 and Tamil Nadu with 19,000 are needed to be filled up. (ANI)