President Ram Nath Kovind presents Rajbhasha awards on Hindi Diwas

New Delhi,India,September 14: President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Rajbhasha award presented the on the occasion of Hindi Diwas at a function held here today.

Ram Nath Kovind also launched the LILA Mobile App in the presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singhand Minister of State (Home) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Ministers of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

While addressing the gathering, Kovind extended his greetings to the nation and the Hindi lovers on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

“I congratulate all the award winners and I appreciate their contributions to Hindi language. I also admire the Department of Official Language of Ministry of Home Affairs to recognize the excellent contributions of Ministries, Departments, Nationalized Banks and others in the field of Hindi,” he stated.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to pursue all Indian languages ??with cooperation and equality,” he noted.

The President further urged that continuous efforts are necessary in this direction, so that more employment opportunities can be made available to youth through Hindi language.

“I am happy to know that many technical and professional courses are being taught in Hindi. The basis of language is strengthened only in childhood. There should be continuous work on Hindi language in school education also,” he added.

It is celebrated as an event every year on this day because the Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

The decision of using Hindi language as an official language of India was legalized by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi got its name from the Persian word Hind, meaning ‘Land of the Indus River.'(ANI)