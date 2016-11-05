Rare liver transplant surgery performed on 7 month old in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD,Nov5: Weighing just 5.5 kg, P Nitish, at the age of 7 months and 13 days, is one of the youngest in India to undergo liver transplant surgery.Nitishsufferd from a congenital medical condition called biliary atresia. A team of doctors led by Dr Manish C Varma, chief transplant surgeon at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, performed the rare surgery last month by transplanting a small part of his father P Nagarjuna’s liver in him.

Known to affect 1 in 10,000-15,000 newborns, the surgery costs Rs 25 lakh. Nagarjuna and his wife Durga Prashanti, from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, raised the sum various sources, including Rs 8 lakh from Tollywood actor Allu Arjun.