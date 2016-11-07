Woman committed suicide at her residence at Kukatpally medical society

Hyderabad, Nov 07: A 28-year old women committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence at Kukatpally medical society in Hyderabad on Monday morning. A native of Palakolu of West Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh, the deceased has been identified as Sujatha.

It is learnt that Sujatha had a rift with her house owner over strict restrictions being imposed and was even attacked. Her husband Ramakrishna, was out of town during the rift.

Depressed over the fight, Sujatha committed suicide while her two kids were asleep. Her body was found hanging to the roof of the house by the kids at around 5.30 AM and they alerted the neighbours who called in the police.

They found her hand writing on the walls that said the House owner is responsible for her death. Police have begun investigation into the matter and are trying to get in contact with her relatives.