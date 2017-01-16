‘SAD Government is by the people but for the family’, says Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi, Jan 16 : Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday called his move to join the Congress as ‘ghar wapsi’ and trained guns at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) while stating that the government, which was by the people, has now become a government for a family.

Sidhu, who joined the grand old party yesterday, lambasted Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s government for ruining the state and said that his mission is redemption of Punjab.

“This is not my personal fight. This fight is for existence and respect of Punjab which is our pride. This fight is for redemption of Punjab. We must think that how did food bowl of India went bankrupt,” Sidhu told a press conference here.

“A government, which was by the people, is now a government for the family. I will expose Badals. I am a soldier ready to fight for Punjab. Akalis were a good group. Now, it’s just about a family,” he added.

Sidhu said that he was a born Congressman, adding his move to join the grand old party is ‘ghar wapsi’.

“My existence ever since I was born belonged to the Congress and by joining the Congress I have just come back to my roots. My father Sardar Bhagwant Singh Sidhu worked for the Congress for 40 years,” he said.

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as ‘Kekai’ who let her son suffer in exile, Sidhu said that the Congress acted like ‘Kaushalya’ and accepted him for the good intentions which he has for the welfare of Punjab.

“A lot of people taunt me; let me tell them that it does not affect me. The people say that Sidhu used to address his party as mother, but I would like to say that ‘Kekai’ was also a mother who sent her son to wander in exile. So, we all know here that who is ‘Kekai’ and who is ‘Kaushalya’. BJP selected alliance, Sidhu selected Punjab,” said Sidhu.

Speaking about the drug menace, Sidhu emphasised that no one can run away from this bitter reality.

“We will have to fight for Punjab. Drugs is a reality in Punjab, you cannot have that ostrich mentality, you cannot bury your head in a pit and think that it does not exist; it does exist and is spoiling the state. But I believe that justice will happen, people’s voice is the gods’ voice,” said Sidhu.

Speaking on the sour relationship he shared with Punjab Congress chief Captain Amrinder Singh, Sidhu said: “If two nations can resolve issues sitting across table then why can’t two individuals.”

According to reports, the Congress is planning to field Sidhu against the Badals in the upcoming polls.

The former BJP leader may either be fielded from Lambi, where Chief Minister Badal is the SAD candidate or from Jalalabad against Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Sidhu had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit BJP on September 14 last year following which his wife Navjot Kaur joined the Congress on November 28.

(ANI)