Samsung Pay users get string of offers from Alliances Galore

New Delhi, September 5: Alliances Galore, the leading aggregator for merchant on Tuesday announced the conceptualisation of a string of offers from some of the leading names in the dining space on Samsung Pay, Samsung’s revolutionary payments platform, to reward customers using Samsung Pay.

An ever-changing, dynamic and evolutionary market place needs to adapt to the nuances of making life rewarding; with its experience of nine years in aggregating offers, Alliances Galore through its offerings on multiple platforms has been able to plug the threshold fear of dining and experiencing some of the most premium and sought after partners globally by making it more affordable and reasonable.

“Samsung Pay has been designed to be the smartest and most convenient method to make digital payments almost everywhere. This partnership will enable our consumers to get access to value-driven reward programs,” said Sanjay Razdan, Director-Product Planning, Samsung India Electronics.

“We at Alliances Galore ensure an experience which is seamless and works efficiently for both the partners and end consumer, making it rewarding at the same time. Our last mile connectivity with innovative tools has enabled us to engage the end consumer on various platforms,” added Mahipal Singh, Co-Founder, Alliances Galore.

