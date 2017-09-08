After Reliance Jio, Airtel may take the turn to offer free calls for their customers by providing VoLTE services

New Delhi, September 8: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel, after Reliance Jio, to offer VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution) services for its customers, says media reports.

Voice over Long-Term Evolution is a high speed wireless communication for mobile phones and data terminals.

The same 4G technology used by Jio will be utilised by Airtel for LTE services (for voice calling), says media reports. In 5-6 cities, Airtel has carried out the VoLTE trials. The service will be initiated in Mumbai, followed by Kolkata and other metropolitan cities.

Nothing has been hinted officially, although the telecom market asserted that voice calls would be made free for customers as VoLTE calls use 4G data network.

Currently, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is the only operator in India offering voice on 4G network using VoLTE technology. The other existing telcos have been offering voice calls with the support of 2G and 3G for their 4G customers.