Security beefed up in Kochi after receiving a Nice modelled terror alert

KOCHI,Sept9: The Kochi City has come under high security cover after local police received an alert about Nice modelled terror attack at a public gathering organised by Jamaat-e-Islami held on Thursday.

The meeting named ‘Peace and Humanity’ was attended by representatives of religion was first scheduled to be conducted at public place near High Court Junction was later shifted to another location. Arul R B Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed to Express that an alert received was of serious nature. “There was as alert of an attack and we asked the organiser to shift the venue. Additional security was provided to avert any terror plot.

Activist Rahul Ishwar who arrived came to attend the function was briefed about the security matter and asked to move out from then place. The modus to be adopted was not revealed to us,”He said. State Special Branch, the intelligence wing of Kerala Police also claimed that alert was from the central agency. “The information was given that similar to attack carried out in Nice last month, some individual would attempt to ram vehicle into public gathering. However, information was not specific about any terrorist group,”He said.

However, IB officials maintain that such sensitive matter cannot be share with media. Meanwhile, the police have decided to double up at security at public places during the Onam season after the security alert. “During the Onam season we put the entire city under surveillance as shop rush rise now. But with the alert we have doubled the security cover in Kochi. The security cover would remain until Onam season completes,”Arul R B Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.